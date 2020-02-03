What To Know About Elon Musk, Bitcoin And Twitter Scammers

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted his concerns about the "dire problem" of cryptocurrency scams on the

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform on Monday, stating that “this is not cool.”

Must tweeted: “The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels. This is not cool.”

The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels. This is not cool. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2020

Over the years, Musk has been targeted by crypto bots and scammers using fake accounts to impersonate him and trick people into sending cryptocurrencies.

The scams usually involve fake accounts claiming "giveaways" and require people to send cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum to a digital address to receive a greater amount in return.

Vitalik Buterin the founder of Ethereum, has also consistently called on Twitter to come up with a solution to the scams.

Price Action

Bitcoin was trading down 1.24% at $9,306.36 at the time of publication Monday.

Tesla shares were ripping higher by 20.11% to $781.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $434 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

