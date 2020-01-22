Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/21/2020

Bitcoin price is trading in minor positive, up some 1.10% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD continues to consolidate underneath $9000 barrier and on top of critical support $8500.

The price range is narrowing which is likely to lead to an explosive breakout.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.20% in the session on Wednesday.

The price range is seen at a high around $175 down to a low of $160.

Near-term price behaviour shows some vulnerabilities to the downside for ETH.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 1.15% in the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD is narrowing in terms of price action, $60 to the high, $56 to the low.

Should the bears force a breakdown of the range-block, LTC may be forced to retest the breached daily channel.

