Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/2/20

There have been very low volumes during the Christmas period and now the market has woken up it seems selling is the favoured position.

The price is firmly under bother 55 and 200 daily EMA's and the previous wave low has been taken out so the trend is making lower highs and lower lows once again.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.90% in the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD remains within the control of the market bears, as the price consolidates but tilts to the downside.

Another wave of selling pressure could force the price to breach $100.

Litecoin price is trading in minor negative territory by some 1.10% in the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD critical daily support should be noted at $40, which has cushioned the price for three running sessions.

Trading conditions remain extremely narrow which is seen very much across the market.

