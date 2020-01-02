Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/2/20

FXStreet  
January 02, 2020 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/2/20

Bitcoin breaks 7K to the downside on heavy selling volume

There have been very low volumes during the Christmas period and now the market has woken up it seems selling is the favoured position.

The price is firmly under bother 55 and 200 daily EMA's and the previous wave low has been taken out so the trend is making lower highs and lower lows once again.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable to further downside risks

Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.90% in the session on Thursday. 

ETH/USD remains within the control of the market bears, as the price consolidates but tilts to the downside. 

Another wave of selling pressure could force the price to breach $100. 

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD bears break out of flag structure

Litecoin price is trading in minor negative territory by some 1.10% in the session on Thursday. 

LTC/USD critical daily support should be noted at $40, which has cushioned the price for three running sessions. 

Trading conditions remain extremely narrow which is seen very much across the market. 

Image by SnapLaunch from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto marketCryptocurrency News Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GBP/USD Forecast: Would Likely Accelerate Its Decline Once Below The 1.3100 Figure