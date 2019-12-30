Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/30/2019

The chart below directly illustrates why trading Bitcoin can be dangerous at times.

The top chart shows BTC/USD prices on the Bitfinex exchange, while the bottom shows the same pair trading on Coinbase.

On the chart above there was a clear mini-crash lower with decent volume behind it. The difference can be measured in percentage on the right-hand side.

Amazingly, 7201.30 was the candle low on Bitfinex while on Coinbase the low stands at 7244.56.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.35% in the session on Friday.

ETH/USD price action is running at four consecutive days in the green, as the bulls look to regain control.

A big barrier of resistance can be observed at the $140 price mark.

Litecoin price is trading in minor negative territory by some 0.50% in the session on Monday.

LTC/USD is running with three consecutive sessions in the green, as the bulls push for a recovery.

The next major area of interest will likely be towards the psychological $50 mark.

