Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/18/19
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Finally some support for BTC/USD
- This chart shows the pattern break to the upside on the hourly timeframe.
- Price has also taken out the last wave high of 6,712.48.
- 7K could be a source for some resistance as traders often look at psychological numbers.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD $100 return is near
- Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.30% the session on Wednesday.
- ETH/USD is running closer towards a big $100 return, last seen in February.
- The price has dropped over 35% within the last seven weeks, of which it is has been falling.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD big pennant pattern retest eyed
- Litecoin price is trading in the green in the session by some 7.45%.
- LTC/USD heading for the next critical weekly support down at $20.
- The bears have firmly been in control since June, after putting an end to the 2019 recovery.
