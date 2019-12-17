Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning session, 123 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Interactive Health (OTC: IGRW) .

. Ambase (OTC: ABCP) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 275.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) stock hit $21.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 42.5% over the course of the day.

stock hit $21.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 42.5% over the course of the day. PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock hit a yearly low of $19.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.56%. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%. Grupo Lala (OTC: GRPBF) shares were down 11.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.76.

shares were down 11.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.76. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 1.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.97.

shares were down 1.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.97. Whitehaven Coal (OTC: WHITF) shares fell to $1.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.93%.

shares fell to $1.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.93%. Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.47 today morning. The stock traded down 9.21% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.47 today morning. The stock traded down 9.21% over the session. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $8.28, and later moved down 4.48% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $8.28, and later moved down 4.48% over the session. Senior (OTC: SNIRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.76% on the day. WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) stock hit $16.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.75% over the course of the day.

stock hit $16.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.75% over the course of the day. China Travel Intl Inv (OTC: CTVIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.04%. World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares hit a yearly low of $89.06 today morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $89.06 today morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.32 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.32 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.53%. Hansa Biopharma (OTC: HNSBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.20, and later moved down 8.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.20, and later moved down 8.13% over the session. Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.7% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.7% on the day. Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.21% on the session. Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.29%. Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) stock moved down 5.64% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.64% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to open trading. Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.23% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.23% over the rest of the day. Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (OTC: JUTOY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.09% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.09% for the day. Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares were down 0.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.53.

shares were down 0.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.53. Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.46% over the rest of the day. Praetorian Property (OTC: PRRE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.3% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.3% on the day. Nemaska Lithium (OTC: NMKEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.58% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.58% on the day. Mongolian Mining (OTC: MOGLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares were up 1.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.65.

shares were up 1.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.65. Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares moved down 1.97% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.66 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.97% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.66 to begin trading. Power Solutions Intl (OTC: PSIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 32.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 32.91% on the day. Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. Parrot (OTC: PAOTF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.92% on the session. Regulus Resources (OTC: RGLSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.79 this morning. The stock was down 11.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.79 this morning. The stock was down 11.73% for the day. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares fell to $5.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.91%.

shares fell to $5.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.91%. Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) shares fell to $0.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.04%.

shares fell to $0.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.04%. RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.42 today morning. The stock traded up 3.01% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.42 today morning. The stock traded up 3.01% over the session. Altura Mining (OTC: ALTAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% for the day. Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.03 today morning. The stock traded down 9.38% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.03 today morning. The stock traded down 9.38% over the session. Lixte Biotech Holdings (OTC: LIXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.65, and later moved down 11.76% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.65, and later moved down 11.76% over the session. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session. J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) stock moved down 3.52% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.94 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.52% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.94 to open trading. Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.88, and later moved up 1.65% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.88, and later moved up 1.65% over the session. Nzuri Copper (OTC: NZRIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 25.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 25.0% over the rest of the day. AgraFlora Organics Intl (OTC: AGFAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% for the day. MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.28%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.56% for the day. VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) stock moved up 0.56% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.72 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.56% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.72 to open trading. Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 1.03% on the session. Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02 today morning. The stock traded down 9.62% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.02 today morning. The stock traded down 9.62% over the session. Dogness (International) (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares moved up 2.21% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.31 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.21% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.31 to begin trading. Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) stock moved up 0.29% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.29% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to open trading. Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.83.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.83. Renaissance Oil (OTC: RNSFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session. UEX (OTC: UEXCF) shares were down 12.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.

shares were down 12.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08. Hemp (OTC: HEMP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.59% over the session. Bitcoin Services (OTC: BTSC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18 today morning. The stock traded down 11.21% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18 today morning. The stock traded down 11.21% over the session. Chaoda Modern Agriculture (OTC: CMGHF) shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock moved down 7.95% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.17 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.95% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.17 to open trading. CPI Card Gr (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares fell to $0.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.72%.

shares fell to $0.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.72%. Biotricity (OTC: BTCY) shares fell to $0.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.29%.

shares fell to $0.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.29%. Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 11.83%. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session. Yield Growth (OTC: BOSQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.7% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.7% on the day. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.51% on the session. Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) shares were down 3.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.

shares were down 3.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.93%. iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 25.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 25.0%. Euro Sun Mining (OTC: CPNFF) shares were up 4.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.

shares were up 4.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13. BevCanna Enterprises (OTC: BVNNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.15% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.15% on the day. EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 23.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 23.36% on the session. CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) stock hit $0.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.64% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.64% over the course of the day. Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 24.24% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 24.24% on the day. Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.15, and later moved down 3.35% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.15, and later moved down 3.35% over the session. Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.38, and later moved down 11.28% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.38, and later moved down 11.28% over the session. Vertical Computer Systems (OTC: VCSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0028. Shares then traded down 7.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0028. Shares then traded down 7.69%. Ambase (OTC: ABCP) stock moved down 10.71% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.23 to open trading.

stock moved down 10.71% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.23 to open trading. Star Navigation Systems (OTC: SNAVF) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 93.73% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 93.73% over the course of the day. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.12 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.12 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) shares fell to $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.71%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.71%. Vanadiumcorp Resource (OTC: APAFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Cryptologic (OTC: VGGOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was down 24.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.49 this morning. The stock was down 24.11% on the session. Desert Gold Ventures (OTC: DAUGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded down 12.12% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded down 12.12% over the session. TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.33% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.33% on the day. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares moved down 11.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 11.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.00 to begin trading. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock hit $0.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.04% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.04% over the course of the day. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 10.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 10.43% over the rest of the day. Granite City Food (OTC: GCFB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 33.44% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 33.44% for the day. Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTC: PCNT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock was up 275.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock was up 275.0% for the day. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00145 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.33% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00145 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.33% on the day. AfterMaster (OTC: AFTM) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0028 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0028 to begin trading. Bioethics (OTC: BOTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.28 today morning. The stock traded down 20.29% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.28 today morning. The stock traded down 20.29% over the session. Northern Superior (OTC: NSUPF) shares moved down 3.85% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.85% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTC: NVSGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 19.23% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 19.23% over the session. Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Andrea Electronics (OTC: ANDR) shares were down 1.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 1.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. US Stem Cell (OTC: USRM) shares were down 4.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0036.

shares were down 4.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0036. BioSolar (OTC: BSRC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.87% for the day. Cloudweb (OTC: CLOW) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% on the session. Campbell Resources (OTC: CBLRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Galore Resources (OTC: GALOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0026 this morning. The stock was down 70.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0026 this morning. The stock was down 70.82% for the day. Bold Ventures (OTC: BVLDF) shares moved down 42.86% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading.

shares moved down 42.86% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) shares fell to $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Enertopia (OTC: ENRT) shares fell to $0.003 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.003 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Clearford Water Systems (OTC: CLIRF) shares were down 28.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 28.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Visible Gold Mines (OTC: VGMIF) stock hit $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 14.83% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 14.83% over the course of the day. Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGYQ) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) stock moved down 99.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved down 99.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%. O2 Secure Wireless (OTC: OTOW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0001. Shares then traded down 20.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0001. Shares then traded down 20.0%. Ozop Surgical (OTC: OZSC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day. 12 Retech (OTC: RETC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.003 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 9.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.003 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 9.09% over the rest of the day. Coates International (OTC: COTE) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Orchids Paper Products (OTC: TISUQ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Tuesday. The stock was up 26.92% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Tuesday. The stock was up 26.92% for the day. Medican Enterprises (OTC: MDCN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 98.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 98.0%. Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. AirXpanders (OTC: ARXXL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 90.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 90.0% on the day. Interactive Health (OTC: IGRW) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!