Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/11/2019
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD $7000-6800 will be a big test
- The Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in the red by some 0.80%, as some near-term selling momentum picks up pace in the second half of the session.
- Market bears have resumed pressure to the downside, following a brief period of stabilization. The price has breached a bearish pennant structure via the daily view and is further extending to the downside.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD finds support at the hourly trendline
- Ripple has consolidated on the hourly chart after dropping from 0.2338 to 0.2197.
- The market has made a few higher lows but now looks to be testing lower levels.
- 0.22 is the psychological support zone and if taken out, could indicate lower levels are on the cards.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD lower highs spells danger
- Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 1.20%.
- LTC/USD has extended to the downside, after breaking out of a bearish pennant pattern, inviting another round of selling.
- The price is running towards its third consecutive session in the red.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Markets Tech General