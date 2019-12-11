Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 129 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGY) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was GenTech Hldgs (OTC: GTEH) .

. School Specialty (OTC: SCOO)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 19.05% after reaching a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGF) stock moved down 2.8% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.72 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.8% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.72 to open trading. China Unicom (OTC: CHUFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.89. Shares then traded down 2.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.89. Shares then traded down 2.02%. Sprint (NYSE: S) shares hit a yearly low of $5.29 today morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.29 today morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. SECOM Co (OTC: SOMLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.52% on the session. Ayala (OTC: AYALY) shares hit a yearly low of $15.35 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.35 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. KOSE (OTC: KOSCF) stock hit $152.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $152.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.93% over the course of the day. CD Projekt (OTC: OTGLY) shares moved down 15.74% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.60 to begin trading.

shares moved down 15.74% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.60 to begin trading. 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock moved down 4.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.34 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.24% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.34 to open trading. Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $59.31 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $59.31 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.17% on the day. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.52 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.52 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.45% on the day. Hurricane Energy (OTC: HRCXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.41 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.41 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session. Wereldhave (OTC: WRDEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.53 today morning. The stock traded down 8.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.53 today morning. The stock traded down 8.0% over the session. zooplus (OTC: ZLPSF) shares set a new yearly low of $90.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $90.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares fell to $20.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.75%.

shares fell to $20.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.75%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) stock hit a yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) shares set a new yearly low of $13.45 this morning. The stock was up 2.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.45 this morning. The stock was up 2.05% on the session. Argan (NYSE: AGX) stock hit $32.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.97% over the course of the day.

stock hit $32.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.97% over the course of the day. Advanz Pharma (OTC: CXRXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.57% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.57% for the day. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock hit $22.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.69% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.69% over the course of the day. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.49%. Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.19, and later moved down 7.74% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.19, and later moved down 7.74% over the session. Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.29, and later moved down 4.52% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.29, and later moved down 4.52% over the session. Pilbara Minerals (OTC: PILBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.18. Shares then traded down 1.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.18. Shares then traded down 1.84%. PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.13% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.13% on the day. Sirius Minerals (OTC: SRUXY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.77% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.77% for the day. MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Filo Mining (OTC: FLMMF) shares fell to $1.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.51%.

shares fell to $1.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.51%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.20 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. Purifloh (OTC: PUFLF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.72 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.72 to open trading. WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.68 today morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.68 today morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 4.45% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 4.45% over the rest of the day. ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares fell to $2.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.39%.

shares fell to $2.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.39%. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.80. Shares then traded down 5.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.80. Shares then traded down 5.53%. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares were up 0.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.94.

shares were up 0.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.94. RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.92. Shares then traded down 3.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.92. Shares then traded down 3.2%. AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Rubicon Organics (OTC: ROMJF) stock moved down 0.85% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.85% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading. TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) shares were down 5.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.

shares were down 5.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17. Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) shares set a new yearly low of $7.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded down 3.56% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded down 3.56% over the session. Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session. BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.86 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.86 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session. Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) shares moved down 3.26% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.29 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.26% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.29 to begin trading. Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.85. Shares then traded down 3.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.85. Shares then traded down 3.52%. Sprout Tiny Homes (OTC: STHI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session. HIVE Blockchain (OTC: HVBTF) shares moved down 9.6% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.6% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. NGEx Minerals (OTC: NGXXF) stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.19% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.19% over the course of the day. Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.20. Shares then traded down 0.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.20. Shares then traded down 0.96%. Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX: XTNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55 today morning. The stock traded down 13.44% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55 today morning. The stock traded down 13.44% over the session. Bitcoin Services (OTC: BTSC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded up 13.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded up 13.64% over the session. IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) stock hit $1.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.2% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.2% over the course of the day. Seedo (OTC: SEDO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.18. Shares then traded down 9.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.18. Shares then traded down 9.75%. Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 9.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 9.39% for the day. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) stock moved down 0.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to open trading. YSS (OTC: YSSCF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 9.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 9.82% for the day. GelTech Solutions (OTC: GLTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 12.27%. SinglePoint (OTC: SING) shares moved down 3.57% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.57% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Weekend Unlimited (OTC: WKULF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. Plyzer Technologies (OTC: PLYZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.74 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.74 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock hit $0.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.45% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.45% over the course of the day. Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares moved down 6.53% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.98 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.53% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.98 to begin trading. Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.73%. Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.17% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.17% over the rest of the day. EVIO (OTC: EVIO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.76% on the session. Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.44% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.44% over the rest of the day. Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.33% on the session. Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares fell to $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 13.23%.

shares fell to $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 13.23%. Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares moved down 2.64% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.21 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.64% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.21 to begin trading. ERBA Diagnostics (OTC: ERBA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 16.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 16.0% over the session. Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. GEE Group (AMEX: JOB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.39% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 11.39% over the rest of the day. Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) shares were down 53.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.

shares were down 53.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001. Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) shares fell to $0.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.22%.

shares fell to $0.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.22%. NewLeaf Brands (OTC: NLBIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.17. Shares then traded down 13.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.17. Shares then traded down 13.16%. Dunnedin Ventures (OTC: OCPFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 21.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 21.89%. Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.07% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.07% over the rest of the day. GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.03% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.03% for the day. Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.64. Shares then traded down 1.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.64. Shares then traded down 1.54%. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.11. Shares then traded down 4.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.11. Shares then traded down 4.41%. TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 9.26% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 9.26% over the session. Candente Copper (OTC: CCOXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 51.82% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 51.82% over the session. Rocky Mountain High (OTC: RMHB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 13.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 13.74% for the day. Green Cures & Botanical (OTC: GRCU) shares were down 6.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0008.

shares were down 6.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0008. BIGG Digital Assets (OTC: BBKCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.6% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.6% on the day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 4.7% on the session. Amarc Resources (OTC: AXREF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 34.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 34.43% over the rest of the day. Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.8%. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 3.03% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 3.03% over the session. Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 8.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 8.05% on the session. Life On Earth (OTC: LFER) shares moved up 19.05% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

shares moved up 19.05% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. Lupaka Gold (OTC: LPKGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Sixty North Gold Mining (OTC: SXNTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 18.46% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 18.46% over the session. BioSolar (OTC: BSRC) shares moved down 6.72% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.72% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. International Prospect (OTC: URANF) shares fell to $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 37.01%.

shares fell to $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 37.01%. Southstone Minerals (OTC: FDGMD) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading. SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares were down 27.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.15.

shares were down 27.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.15. eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0019 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0019 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded up 4.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded up 4.6%. Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) shares were down 10.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 10.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) shares were down 8.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 8.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Empress Resources (OTC: DREXF) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 39.5%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 39.5%. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RSPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 49.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 49.67%. Vanadian Energy (OTC: URCFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session. Atlas Resources Intl (OTC: ALSI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0036 on Wednesday. The stock was down 28.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0036 on Wednesday. The stock was down 28.0% for the day. Legacy Ventures Intl (OTC: LGYV) shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Regen BioPharma (OTC: RGBP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00015 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00015 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.52%. Star Buffet (OTC: STRZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.11. Shares then traded down 29.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.11. Shares then traded down 29.6%. WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. FBEC Worldwide (OTC: FBEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. 024 Pharma (OTC: EEIG) shares fell to $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.0%.

shares fell to $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.0%. Helix Wind (OTC: HLXW) shares were down 98.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 98.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. DirectView Holdings (OTC: DIRV) stock moved up 3.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. Alanco Technologies (OTC: ALAN) shares were down 11.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 11.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Unilava (OTC: UNLA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Adaptive Medias (OTC: ADTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day. VuMee (OTC: VUME) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.65%. Suburban Minerals (OTC: SUBB) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. Tiger Reef (OTC: TGRR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock traded down 33.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock traded down 33.33% over the session. E-Prime Aerospace (OTC: EPEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. GenTech Hldgs (OTC: GTEH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0009 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.