Smartlands To Digitize Equity Stake Via US Security Token Offering

Smartlands, a U.K-based token issuance and investment platform for assets in real estate, logistics, agriculture and private equity, formally announced plans to tokenize its holding company, Smartlands Holding Ltd.

“This offering is part of our bigger strategy of bringing in investments through the sale of a 12% equity stake," Smartlands CEO Ilia Obraztsov said in a statement. “While in talks with VC funds and crowdfunding platforms, we want to give our community, individual investors, and crypto enthusiasts, a chance to acquire a stake in Smartlands. For the first time we’re making the tokenized shares issued on Smartlands available for the members of our U.S. community.”

The development comes alongside Smartland’s persistent effort to build a global digital banking ecosystem. Now, the firm will have established a precedent that exceeds other types of public offerings, bringing increased efficiency and transparency to lower-cost funding ventures.

IIP Securities, a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer will help Smartlands in issuing the digital securities on its platform available to accredited investors.