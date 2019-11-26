Bitcoin, Ripple & TRON - American Wrap: 11/26/19
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Bulls Must Break $7,500 Or Be Hit By Harsh Rejection
- Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.90% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD has aggressively been within the control of the bears since 27 October.
- A rejection at $7500, strong daily resistance, could prove to be punishing.
Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD Persisting Vulnerabilities Of A Potential $0.2000 Breach
- Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 0.30 % in the session on Tuesday.
- XRP/USD bears are pressing for a big test of the $0.2000 price mark.
- The price is running towards a third potential consecutive session in the red.
TRX/USD Technical Analysis: TRON Is One Of The Outperformers today
- TRX/USD held up well whilst some of the other cryptocurrencies were making news lows recently.
- Now the worst seems to be over TRX has shown why it didn't break lows as it shot over 6% higher today.
- Now the price has risen, there is an internal trendline that could provide some resistance ahead.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
