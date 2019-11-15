Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Steve Quirk

As Benzinga gears up for the biggest gathering of fintech executives and visionaries on Nov. 19 in New York City, the Benzinga Events team is highlighting the official listmakers who are being recognized at the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

About Steve

Steve Quirk oversees the strategy and deployment of initiatives for trading at TD Ameritrade. He also serves as a member of the company's Senior Operating Committee, which shapes the strategic focus of the organization.

Under Quirk's leadership, TD Ameritrade debuted the Investor Movement Index (IMXSM), a proprietary, behavior-based index that aggregates Main Street investor positions and activity. Quirk focuses on teaching the next generation of investors and has championed the creation of the TD Ameritrade U program to bridge the gap between academia and reality.

Prior to his current role, Quirk was responsible for the development of new trading tools and technology enhancements for the thinkorswim trading platform.

Quirk's trading career began in 1987 on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Board Options Exchange. While at the CBOE, he served on the exchange's Index Market Performance Committee and the Arbitration Committee. He was a partner with SCMS for seven years, trading options on index products. He also led the Chicago operations of Van der Moolen USA.

