Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/13/19

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
November 13, 2019 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/13/19

Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD price is consolidating outside of bullish flag

  • Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 0.50% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD price action is within consolidation mode, failing to attract commitment. 
  • The bulls must again breakdown and hold above the $9000 price mark for greater upside.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD and its $15 range will break explosively

  • Ethereum price is trading marginally in the green, up 0.50% in the session on Wednesday.
  • ETH/USD has been stuck within narrow trading conditions since October 26.
  • There remains much in the way of a return to the $200 price mark.

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD vulnerable to further downside risks

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.40% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • XRP/USD has bounced off critical daily support for now at $0.2700. 
  • The price is vulnerable to further downside risks following the ascending channel breach.

Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets Tech General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FDA Approves Study On Effectiveness Of Marijuana-Based Medicine At Yale