Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/12/19

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
November 12, 2019 4:07pm   Comments
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD some hope as price moves within a bullish flag

  • Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 1.30% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD price action is within consolidation mode, has been since breaching $9000. 
  • Critical near-term support eyed at $8500, failure to hold could be punishing.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD critical trading range needs momentum to break

  • Ethereum price is trading marginally in the red, down 0.10% the session on Tuesday.
  • ETH/USD trading remains narrow, as the price moves within a range of $180-195.
  • The price continues to have difficulty trading to break down the resistance ahead of the big $200 mark.

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears hunting for big $0.2500 retest

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.00% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • XRP/USD is running towards its second week in the red, the bears are back within control. 
  • The price is retreating following a decent run higher from late October.

Image by MichaelWuensch from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets Tech General

 

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
