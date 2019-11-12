Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/12/19
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD some hope as price moves within a bullish flag
- Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 1.30% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD price action is within consolidation mode, has been since breaching $9000.
- Critical near-term support eyed at $8500, failure to hold could be punishing.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD critical trading range needs momentum to break
- Ethereum price is trading marginally in the red, down 0.10% the session on Tuesday.
- ETH/USD trading remains narrow, as the price moves within a range of $180-195.
- The price continues to have difficulty trading to break down the resistance ahead of the big $200 mark.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears hunting for big $0.2500 retest
- Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.00% in the session on Tuesday.
- XRP/USD is running towards its second week in the red, the bears are back within control.
- The price is retreating following a decent run higher from late October.
Image by MichaelWuensch from Pixabay
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets Tech General