'Additional Flexibility': NinjaTrader Adds Options Trading

NinjaTrader, LLC, a software fintech company, announced the integration of options trading support on Monday through its latest platform release.

This development comes after NinjaTrader worked to expand its technology and brokerage services for futures and forex.

“The extension of our platform capabilities to support options trading is something our clients have long been asking for,” CEO Martin Franchi said in a statement.

“With over 60,000 users trading the leading futures, forex and stock markets, the ability to trade options on futures will provide our clients with additional flexibility in their traditional strategies and further diversification opportunities.”

NinjaTrader, said it will provide options traders the following abilities:

Discount pricing

Span margins

Low minimums

Free platform

Simulated trading

Professional market data

Related Links:

Crypto Market Recap: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tether

TradeStation Intros Commission-Free Trading, Cryptocurrency Capabilities