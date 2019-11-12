'Additional Flexibility': NinjaTrader Adds Options Trading
NinjaTrader, LLC, a software fintech company, announced the integration of options trading support on Monday through its latest platform release.
This development comes after NinjaTrader worked to expand its technology and brokerage services for futures and forex.
“The extension of our platform capabilities to support options trading is something our clients have long been asking for,” CEO Martin Franchi said in a statement.
“With over 60,000 users trading the leading futures, forex and stock markets, the ability to trade options on futures will provide our clients with additional flexibility in their traditional strategies and further diversification opportunities.”
NinjaTrader, said it will provide options traders the following abilities:
- Discount pricing
- Span margins
- Low minimums
- Free platform
- Simulated trading
- Professional market data
