Crypto Market Recap: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tether

The cryptocurrency market didn’t hold to any specific trend over the last 24 hours, with the lack of any significant market-wide news to drive movement. Here are the top five performers as of press time based on investing.com data.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin continues to go down for a third consecutive week, ever since it made a bull run following China’s President’s praise of blockchain.

The leading cryptocurrency is trading at $8,745, experiencing a loss of 5.87% over the week.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is at the $185 mark. The cryptocurrency which backs the Ethereum platform for building decentralization remains at a 0.30% weekly gain.

XRP (XRP)

XRP, the cryptocurrency backing the Ripple payment network, is trading at $0.2719, having dropped over the last 24-hours. It remains the biggest loser among the top cryptocurrencies over the week, with an 8.37% drop.

Tether (USDT)

Tether, the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is trading around its intended price of $1 at $1.0025. The cryptocurrency amounted to 33.56% of the total market volume.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

The bitcoin hard fork is trading at $286, one of the few top cryptocurrencies in the green with a 0.68% gain.

What else?

Binance Coin (BNC) and Cardano (ADA) made over 1% gains trading at $20.309 and $0.044, respectively. The cryptocurrency NEO (NEO) is up by more than 6.66%, trading at $11.839.

Dash (DASH) continues the downward trend it has been experiencing since June, trading at $69.78, a loss of nearly 2% over the last 24-hours.