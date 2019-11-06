Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/6/19
Bitcoin price prediction: A new old history leads the forecast
The BTC/USD is in a period of technical agony, trapped between multiple technical hurdles.
Since late June, when the BTC/USD pair set the relative maximum at $13,000, the Bitcoin has been sliding down a medium-term bearish channel.
The current scenario is a small-sized replica of the situation seen by the BTC/USD pair from the late 2017 highs to the December 2018 lows. On this occasion, the break was on the rising side.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD $200 barrier is proving to be a problem
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.25% the session on Wednesday.
ETH/USD continues to move within a narrowing range, subject to further committed direction.
A strong barrier of resistance is in the way of greater upside at the psychological $200 mark.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD at make or break $0.3000
Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.65% in the session on Tuesday.
XRP/USD is moving within consolidation mode, subject to the next committed move.
The bulls continue to flirt with the big $0.3000 mark, yet to conquer.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General