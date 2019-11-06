Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/6/19

FXStreet  
November 06, 2019 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 11/6/19

Bitcoin price prediction: A new old history leads the forecast
The BTC/USD is in a period of technical agony, trapped between multiple technical hurdles.

Since late June, when the BTC/USD pair set the relative maximum at $13,000, the Bitcoin has been sliding down a medium-term bearish channel.

The current scenario is a small-sized replica of the situation seen by the BTC/USD pair from the late 2017 highs to the December 2018 lows. On this occasion, the break was on the rising side.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD $200 barrier is proving to be a problem
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.25% the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD continues to move within a narrowing range, subject to further committed direction. 

A strong barrier of resistance is in the way of greater upside at the psychological $200 mark.

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD at make or break $0.3000
Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.65% in the session on Tuesday. 

XRP/USD is moving within consolidation mode, subject to the next committed move. 

The bulls continue to flirt with the big $0.3000 mark, yet to conquer.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bradley Tusk Cashing In Some Shares As Uber's Lockup Period Ends