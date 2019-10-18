NEO, Ripple & Litecoin - European Wrap

NEO price analysis: NEO/USD locked in a range amid growing bearish pressure

NEO, currently the 22nd largest coin with the total market value of $500 million, has gained about 1.2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $7.0 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of Friday, NEO/USD has lost 2.3%. The coin is marginally below the levels registered at the beginning of the year,. The annual losses exceed 58%.

Rippe price analysis: XRP/USD gives way Thursday's gains

Ripple’s XRP peaked at $0.3041 on October 17 and retreated to $0.2890 by the time of writing. The third digital coin with the current market capitalization of $12.5 billion has lost nearly 5% of its value on a day-on-day basis, though it is still in the green zone on a day-on-day basis. The bulls failed to keep the price above the psychological $0.300 and lost the initiative to the short-term sellers.



Litecoin market update: LTC/USD gazes into a bottomless pit

The cryptocurrency market suddenly turned bearish on Friday. Although the Asian session was characterized by intense pressure on support areas, most of the damage has been made during the current European session.

Litecoin resumed the downtrend after testing $55 on Thursday. The bears are extending the leg towards $50. However, LTC/USD is holding ground above $53.

Image Sourced from Pixabay