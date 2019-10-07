Market Overview

Coinbase Increases Trading Fees, Penalizing Low-Volume Traders
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 10:24am   Comments
Coinbase Pro, a digital currency trading platform, is enacting a new fee structure Monday to increase depth and liquidity in crypto markets.

The update, which takes effect at 8 p.m. Monday, will increase fees for lower-volume customers and reduce fees for high-volume transactions in excess of $50,000 a month.

"Incumbents like Coinbase are taking a different approach and appear to be pivoting their business more towards larger institutional customers than retail customers," Stephen Ehrlich, the CEO at the crypto platform Voyager and former CEO of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC)'s E*Trade Professional Trading, said in a statement. 

Coinbase Pro will apply 0.5% maker/taker fees to transactions at or below the $10,000 tier. For customers transacting between $10,000 and $50,000 fees are set at 0.35%.

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets

