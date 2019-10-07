Coinbase Increases Trading Fees, Penalizing Low-Volume Traders
Coinbase Pro, a digital currency trading platform, is enacting a new fee structure Monday to increase depth and liquidity in crypto markets.
The update, which takes effect at 8 p.m. Monday, will increase fees for lower-volume customers and reduce fees for high-volume transactions in excess of $50,000 a month.
"Incumbents like Coinbase are taking a different approach and appear to be pivoting their business more towards larger institutional customers than retail customers," Stephen Ehrlich, the CEO at the crypto platform Voyager and former CEO of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC)'s E*Trade Professional Trading, said in a statement.
Coinbase Pro will apply 0.5% maker/taker fees to transactions at or below the $10,000 tier. For customers transacting between $10,000 and $50,000 fees are set at 0.35%.
Related Links:
YAD Capital Brings Alternative Credit Investments To Fusion Foundation's Cryptofinance System
Alexandria Leverages Unstructured Data To Deliver Sentiment Analysis, Increase Alpha
Posted-In: Coinbase Coinbase Pro Stephen EhrlichCryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.