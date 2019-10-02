YAD Capital Brings Alternative Credit Investments To Fusion Foundation's Cryptofinance System

The Fusion Foundation announced Thursday that YAD Capital, an investment management firm, will bring its alternative credit portfolio to Fusion’s cryptofinance ecosystem.

Fusion is a nonprofit building a decentralized finance infrastructure for the next generation,

The agreement will broaden YAD’s reach to unserved merchants in need of funding, with the aim of democratizing the global funding space with lower costs and increased transparency.

“Bringing its portfolio onto the blockchain brings real-time transparency for investors and merchants, while giving some merchants a digital identity for the first time,” Dejun Qian, the Fusion Foundation's founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“It eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming fundraising roadshows, while enabling YAD to deliver truly borderless investing opportunities to which investors might not otherwise have access.”

Following the 2008 financial crisis, credit options for SMEs became restricted, creating a funding gap.

YAD honed in on a niche that provides merchants with cash advances, carefully selecting SMEs that can exchange a portion of their future receivables for cash upfront.

“As technology continues to redefine the financial markets, we look forward to helping digital asset issuers and investors build confidence in blockchain’s potential for streamlining information access and management,” said David Perez, a former Goldman Sachs Managing Director and co-founder at YAD Capital.

“Longer term, our ability to also reach more investors globally with unique investment opportunities is very exciting.”

