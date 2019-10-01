Alexandria Leverages Unstructured Data To Deliver Sentiment Analysis, Increase Alpha

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ahead of the event Nov. 19 in New York City.

One nominee is Alexandria Technology, a fintech for the investment space.

Background

Founded in 2012, the New York-based fintech extracts data and intelligence from unstructured data.

The firm delivers actionable sentiment readings to traders and institutional investors that generate alpha on the emotions and contextual information presented in newswires, reports, blogs, tweets, emails and other sources of information.

Recent Developments

Alexandria Technology was recently a part of the 14th Annual Battle of the Quants event in New York City.

At this event, Alexandria, along with academics, funds, and asset managers, debated major issues and opportunities in the quant-driven finance world.

Going Forward

The firm aims to leverage its proprietary sentiment intelligence engine and technology to deliver actionable multilingual insights.

