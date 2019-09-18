Facebook's Portal TV Gives Roku Investors Pause
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is preparing to launch Portal TV, a clip-on camera accessory for video calling, AR gaming and content co-watching. The news sent Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares lower.
Roku already sells multimedia devices designed to deliver a number of streaming services to any TV or monitor.
Facebook will begin shipping Portal TV Nov. 5 for $149, or buyers can also bundle two Portal devices together and receive $50 off, according to The Verge. Portal TV is one of three smart video chat devices the company is announcing Wednesday.
In a separate report, Reuters attributed the slide in Roku shares to Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announcement that it will offer Xfinity Flex, its streaming media set top box, and a voice remote for free to its internet-only customers.
Facebook shares were down 0.13% in Wednesday's premarket session, while Roku shares were down 4.85%.
