Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook's Portal TV Gives Roku Investors Pause
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Facebook's Portal TV Gives Roku Investors Pause

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is preparing to launch Portal TV, a clip-on camera accessory for video calling, AR gaming and content co-watching. The news sent Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares lower. 

Roku already sells multimedia devices designed to deliver a number of streaming services to any TV or monitor.

Facebook will begin shipping Portal TV Nov. 5 for $149, or buyers can also bundle two Portal devices together and receive $50 off, according to The Verge. Portal TV is one of three smart video chat devices the company is announcing Wednesday. 

In a separate report, Reuters attributed the slide in Roku shares to Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announcement that it will offer Xfinity Flex, its streaming media set top box, and a voice remote for free to its internet-only customers.

Facebook shares were down 0.13% in Wednesday's premarket session, while Roku shares were down 4.85%. 

Related Links:

France 'Cannot Authorize' Facebook's Libra Project

A Framework': UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance

Photo courtesy of Facebook. 

Posted-In: Portal TV Xfinity FlexCryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + FB)

Cramer: Why Facebook Is A Winner From Apple's Product Launch
France 'Cannot Authorize' Facebook's Libra Project
Analysts React To Heavy Selling Pressure In The Tech Sector
How Passive Investing's Focus On Momentum Rather Than Value Kills Real Economic Growth
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Seagate Technology Raises Q1 EPS Guidance

Judge Halts Indiana's Ban On Smokable Hemp