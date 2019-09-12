Crypto Spotlight: Delta Expands Its Holistic Portfolio Management Tool

Nicolas Van Hoorde, the co-founder and CEO of Delta, discussed in an interview with Benzinga how the portfolio tracker for digital assets and fiat currencies helps with portfolio management and trade analysis.

How It Started

Delta was started in 2017 after the company's founders noticed their traditional savings accounts were costing them money, Van Hoorde said.

"We were relatively young when we wanted to start investing in different venues. We looked into stocks and crypto."

Van Hoorde said he noticed at the outset that the cryptocurrency market was extremely scattered.

"With a traditional broker, normally you are able to buy virtually any stock in the world. With crypto, if you wanted to buy coin A or coin B, you would have to go to exchange X. If you wanted coins C and D, you would go to exchange Z."

The founders ran into an early portfolio management solution, Blockfolio, a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency portfolio tracker that tracks prices, data and news for coins across 300 different exchanges.

“We thought we could do it better. One thing led to another and we founded a company with some other people in the summer of 2017.”

The platform grew from 50,000 downloads to 1.5 million in a matter of months after launch, he said.

How It Works

Delta, at its core, aggregates data.

“You’re able to set up an account connection with the exchanges, or wallets, so all transactions get imported automatically,” Van Hoorde said.

The firm aggregates pricing data from over 300 exchanges, importing users transactions and allowing them to manage their portfolios in one central location.

Users can view profit, loss, equity statistics, asset split and locations, strategy management, commission fees as well as relevant news and ratings for over 3,000 currencies both listed and unlisted.

“You set up an account connection and all the transactions get imported automatically,” Van Hoorde said.

For users who don't want to interact with the portfolio tracking feature, Delta enables set watchlists and price alerts in order to give a clean overview of how the crypto markets are behaving, he said.

The platform goes into detail, delivering data and news related to coins and the project teams behind the coins.

“If you are concerned about a certain token and you are interested in what the team is doing, in order to leverage this token, you can subscribe for something called Delta Direct, which is direct notifications from these token teams.”

Going Forward

Delta's focus as a company is diversifying, Van Hoorde said.

Delta is aiming to allow users to execute orders and store currency holdings in the near future.

In the long run, Van Hoorde said the platform could diversify into different asset types like stocks and commodities.

“I think Delta should be one of the household names in the fintech industry in terms of digital applications,” he said.

