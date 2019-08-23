bitFlyer To Support ETH Transactions

bitFlyer, a cryptocurrency exchange, now allows its Buy/Sell platform users across Europe and the U.S. to exchange ETH.

"At bitFlyer, we want to offer not just the most popular coins, but the most respected ones too, which makes ETH a logical choice to expand our service offering. Not only has ETH proved itself as a useful altcoin, particularly in relation to smart contracts, it has an incredibly strong community that surrounds it," said Andy Bryant, co-head and COO of bitFlyer Europe.

“We’re committed to offering the best customer experience whilst prioritising security and regulatory standards, and we’re proud to say Buy/Sell now offers this capability with ETH."

This development comes after the release of bitFlyer’s Buy/Sell cryptocurrency exchange platform. Now, the firm aims to grow its portfolio of coins and set the standard for global cryptocurrency exchange.

"As crypto regulation is evolving, we work to ensure that everything listed on our exchange complies with the global regulatory standards. We're excited for today's announcement, adding Ether to our growing portfolio of coins with NYDFS approval, and we're looking forward to launching more coins in the coming months," said Hailey Lennon, Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, bitFlyer.