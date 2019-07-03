Carter Worth Sees The Bitcoin Pullback As A Buying Opportunity

Carter Worth said on Tuesday's "Fast Money" the recent 30% pullback in bitcoin is an opportunity to get long "if you're not long already."

When asked whether bitcoin could retest all-time highs, Worth said former highs are important but he likes the recent pullbacks.

“I like the pullback. I think that’s key because the pullbacks are what actually keep it going because you are shaking people out. You are hurting people every time you pullback, who won’t come back again or who maybe will when it's much higher,” he said.

Bitcoin fell under $10,000 on Tuesday, but traded around $11,206 at time of publication Wednesday morning.

