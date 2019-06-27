Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 4:54am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) surged 39.2% to close at $4.44 on Wednesday after Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) announced plans to acquire Aerohive for $4.45 per share in cash.
  • Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) gained 30% to close at $2.95.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 29.2% to close at $3.45 in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares jumped 25.5% to close at $13.50 on Wednesday.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 19.8% to close at $3.02. Inovio reported completion of enrollment of VGX-3100 Phase 3 trial (REVEAL 1) for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) surged 17% to close at $26.52.
  • QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 16% to close at $7.11 following unconfirmed report indicating Elliot Management is in advanced talks to acquire the company.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 14.9% to close at $3.7900 in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning. Strength in the crypto space may also be linked to the recent announcement of Facebook's Libra.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 14.8% to close at $4.03.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 14.3% to close at $1.20 on continued strength after a bullish blog post was published on Seeking Alpha on Tuesday.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 14.3% to close at $3.5900.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) climbed 13.6% to close at $4.44.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 13.3% to close at $37.04 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) surged 12.9% to close at $31.76 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares at $26.00 per share.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) rose 12.6% to close at $3.94.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 12.2% to close at $2.57.
  • Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) gained 11.2% to close at $8.46 after reporting cash tender offers and consent solicitations.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares gained 11% to close at $3.9400.
  • ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) climbed 10.9% to close at $4.19.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) gained 10.3% to close at $3.84.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 9.8% to close at $4.72.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 8.1% to close at $3.86.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 8% to close at $99.38 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) surged 7.5% to close at $32.98.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 7.3% to close at $44.10.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) jumped 7.2% to close at $2.83.
  • UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) gained 6.9% to close at $178.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued its FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) gained 5.8% to close at $29.26 after the company announced a $1 billion stock buyback and declared its first dividend of $0.13 per share.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) rose 5% to close at $62.75 after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $80.

Losers

  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 36.8% to close at $2.52 on Wednesday after the company announced it will need more time to complete its ongoing CLIA Validation study of DetermaVu.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares fell 25.2% to close at $0.95 after the company announced trial results evaluating gemcabene in NASH patients. Three of five patients showed decreases in TG levels while one patient discontinued treatment.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares dropped 23% to close at $7.29.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) fell 22.5% to close at $1.69.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 20.8% to close at $1.83 after dropping 29.57% on Tuesday.
  • Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) dropped 20.5% to close at $11.20. Craig-Hallum downgraded Care.com from Buy to Hold.
  • Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 20.3% to close at $2.00.
  • SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: YGTY) fell 16.7% to close at $1.9900.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 13.9% to close at $2.3500.
  • Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) dropped 13.4% to close at $10.95.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) dropped 13.3% to close at $54.10 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering of 3.375 million shares.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 13% to close at $14.83.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) dropped 12.8% to close at $7.38 after the company announced a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dropped 11.4% to close at $20.56.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 10.7% to close at $2.93 after the company announced its 'Phun' utility tokens are now available in international markets.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) dropped 9.8% to close at $108.88.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 9.6% to close at $4.1400 after dropping 7.66% on Tuesday.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 9.5% to close at $10.80.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 8.8% to close at $7.56. BlackBerry reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares fell 8.8% to close at $55.89 after reporting fourth-quarter results. The company reported fiscal Q4 revenue decreased 23% from last year and fiscal Q4 gross margin decreased 27% from last year.
  • Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) fell 7.6% to close at $2.07.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 7.2% to close at $12.25.
  • Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) fell 4.9% to close at $17.20 after the company announced the pricing of $350 million of 2% convertible senior notes.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) fell 4.5% to close at $51.31. General Mills posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 3.4% to close at $35.41. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $36.5 to $25.

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACST + ASND)

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 26, 2019
Acasti Pharma Trades Higher Despite 'Material Uncertainty'
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Regeneron-Sanofi, Vermillion Offering, PDL BioPharma CFO to Depart
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019