44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) jumped 39% to $4.4350 after Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) announced plans to acquire Aerohive for $4.45 per share in cash.
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 15.7% to $1.2150 on continued strength after a bullish blog post was published on Seeking Alpha on Tuesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 14.3% to $2.88. Inovio reported completion of enrollment of VGX-3100 Phase 3 trial (REVEAL 1) for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 14.2% to $37.32 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 14% to $4.00.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 12.7% to $2.58.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 12.4% to $3.53.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 11.8% to $3.6878 in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning. Strength in the crypto space may also be linked to the recent announcement of Facebook's Libra.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 11.6% to $2.98 in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning.
- Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) gained 11.6% to $8.49 after reporting cash tender offers and consent solicitations.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 11.1% to $102.22 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 11% to $11.94.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 10.6% to $7.95.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) surged 10.4% to $33.88.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares jumped 10% to $3.9050.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) jumped 8.1% to $2.8530.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) gained 7.8% to $2.2950.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 7.7% to $3.8450.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 7.5% to $44.17.
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) gained 6.7% to $177.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued its FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 6.2% to $2.4000 after falling 5.83% on Tuesday.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) rose 5.4% to $63.00 after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $80.
- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) gained 4.8% to $29.00 after the company announced a $1 billion stock buyback and declared its first dividend of $0.13 per share.
Losers
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 37.7% to $2.4826 after the company announced it will need more time to complete its ongoing CLIA Validation study of DetermaVu.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares declined 24.4% to $0.96 after the company announced trial results evaluating gemcabene in NASH patients. Three of five patients showed decreases in TG levels while one patient discontinued treatment.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares dipped 20.5% to $7.53.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) dropped 19.1% to $11.40. Craig-Hallum downgraded Care.com from Buy to Hold.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: YGTY) fell 19.1% to $1.9329.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 18.8% to $ 1.77.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 16% to $1.94 after dropping 29.57% on Tuesday.
- Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) tumbled 11.6% to $1.9801.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) dropped 11.4% to $55.34 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering of 3.375 million shares.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dropped 10.6% to $2.44.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 10.2% to $2.9450 after the company announced its 'Phun' utility tokens are now available in international markets.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) dropped 9.9% to $11.89.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 9.5% to $7.51. BlackBerry reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares dipped 9.5% to $15.43.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 9% to $4.17 after dropping 7.66% on Tuesday.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) dipped 8.6% to $2.2950.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares fell 7.1% to $57.00 after reporting fourth-quarter results. The company reported fiscal Q4 revenue decreased 23% from last year and fiscal Q4 gross margin decreased 27% from last year.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) fell 5.9% to $17.01 after the company announced the pricing of $350 million of 2% convertible senior notes.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 5.6% to $34.58. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $36.5 to $25.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) dropped 5.4% to $8.01 after the company announced a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) fell 4.1% to $51.51. General Mills posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
