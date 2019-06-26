Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2019 12:17pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) jumped 39% to $4.4350 after Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) announced plans to acquire Aerohive for $4.45 per share in cash.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 15.7% to $1.2150 on continued strength after a bullish blog post was published on Seeking Alpha on Tuesday.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 14.3% to $2.88. Inovio reported completion of enrollment of VGX-3100 Phase 3 trial (REVEAL 1) for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 14.2% to $37.32 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 14% to $4.00.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 12.7% to $2.58.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 12.4% to $3.53.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 11.8% to $3.6878 in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning. Strength in the crypto space may also be linked to the recent announcement of Facebook's Libra.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 11.6% to $2.98 in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning.
  • Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) gained 11.6% to $8.49 after reporting cash tender offers and consent solicitations.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 11.1% to $102.22 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 11% to $11.94.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 10.6% to $7.95.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) surged 10.4% to $33.88.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares jumped 10% to $3.9050.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) jumped 8.1% to $2.8530.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) gained 7.8% to $2.2950.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 7.7% to $3.8450.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 7.5% to $44.17.
  • UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) gained 6.7% to $177.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued its FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 6.2% to $2.4000 after falling 5.83% on Tuesday.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) rose 5.4% to $63.00 after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $80.
  • Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) gained 4.8% to $29.00 after the company announced a $1 billion stock buyback and declared its first dividend of $0.13 per share.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 37.7% to $2.4826 after the company announced it will need more time to complete its ongoing CLIA Validation study of DetermaVu.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares declined 24.4% to $0.96 after the company announced trial results evaluating gemcabene in NASH patients. Three of five patients showed decreases in TG levels while one patient discontinued treatment.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares dipped 20.5% to $7.53.
  • Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) dropped 19.1% to $11.40. Craig-Hallum downgraded Care.com from Buy to Hold.
  • SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: YGTY) fell 19.1% to $1.9329.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 18.8% to $ 1.77.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 16% to $1.94 after dropping 29.57% on Tuesday.
  • Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FORK) tumbled 11.6% to $1.9801.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) dropped 11.4% to $55.34 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering of 3.375 million shares.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dropped 10.6% to $2.44.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 10.2% to $2.9450 after the company announced its 'Phun' utility tokens are now available in international markets.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) dropped 9.9% to $11.89.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 9.5% to $7.51. BlackBerry reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares dipped 9.5% to $15.43.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 9% to $4.17 after dropping 7.66% on Tuesday.
  • Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) dipped 8.6% to $2.2950.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares fell 7.1% to $57.00 after reporting fourth-quarter results. The company reported fiscal Q4 revenue decreased 23% from last year and fiscal Q4 gross margin decreased 27% from last year.
  • Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) fell 5.9% to $17.01 after the company announced the pricing of $350 million of 2% convertible senior notes.
  • Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 5.6% to $34.58. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $36.5 to $25.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) dropped 5.4% to $8.01 after the company announced a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) fell 4.1% to $51.51. General Mills posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVAV + ACST)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 26, 2019
Acasti Pharma Trades Higher Despite 'Material Uncertainty'
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions