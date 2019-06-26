Phunware's Phun Token Now Available Globally

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) on June 20 launched its own Phun utility tokens, which are now available in international markets.

The PhunCoin is a utility token that allows consumers to “monetize their digital activity as they engage in profitable behavior with brands," the company said Tuesday evening.

Users can “monetize their digital identity” with the company, and Phunware said it offers token holders a PhunCoin dividend.

Phunware's stock traded down 9.5% to $2.97 at time of publication.

