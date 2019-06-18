30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 128.3% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strategic partnership with Ripple. Blockchain payments firm Ripple has made an investment in MoneyGram and will also allow the group to use its XRP cryptocurrency as part of the cross-border payments process. Ripple made an initial investment of $30 million in the money transfer company, made up of common stock and a warrant to purchase common stock. Ripple purchased newly-issued common stock including the shares underlying the warrant from MoneyGram at $4.10 per share.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 27.8% to $10.45 in pre-market trading.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 16% to $197.00 in pre-market trading after surging 12.20% on Monday.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 12.5% to $13.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive preliminary results from Phase 2a clinical trial of PB2452.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) rose 9.6% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a breakthrough therapy designation granted by the FDA for avexitide for treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 9.3% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.18% on Monday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 8.7% to $9.00 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded SunPower from Neutral to Buy and announced a $11 price target.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 7.6% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after highlighting strategic plan to extend access to China's capital markets.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 7% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 6.2% to $18.15 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Sunrun from Neutral to Buy and announced a $20 price target.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 6.1% to $10.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 16.83% on Monday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) gained 5.7% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.85% on Monday.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) shares rose 5.3% to $33.00 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q1 sales.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 5% to $3.38 in pre-market trading after falling 21.08% on Monday.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) rose 4.6% to $13.80 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 4.3% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
- Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ( (NYSE: HEP) rose 4.2% to $28.42 in pre-market trading.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 3.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a restructuring plan related to Cody Labs. The company says it sees incurring around $5 million in costs to implement Cody API Restructuring Plan.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) rose 3.5% to $14.02 in pre-market trading after BTIG raised price target on stock from $15 to $20.
Losers
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) fell 27.6% to $41.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported proposed public $300 million offering of common shares.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares fell 27.4% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no disclosed size.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 12.1% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of 10 million shares.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 10.6% to $8.68 in pre-market trading after rising 9.22% on Monday.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 8.7% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 7.2% to $6.20 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 4.7% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 4.4% to $6.47 in pre-market trading.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) fell 4.2% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.51% on Monday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 3.5% to $22.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.71% on Monday.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) fell 3% to $45.32 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.56% on Monday.
