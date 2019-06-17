A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 17
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were up 40% to $12.37. The company reported positive results from human liver experiments with its NASH drug candidate.
- Array BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares were up 55% to $46 after the company announced it would be acquired by Pfizer for $48 per share in cash.
- ArQule, Inc (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares were up 15% to $9.45. The company announced preliminary results from its Phase 1/2 study of miransertib in patients with PIKCA-3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum and Proteus syndrome in an Oral Presentation at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference
- Dare Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares were 11% to 99 cents after the company reported results from its thermography study of sildenafil showed "the utility of thermography technology to detect statistically meaningful differences in genital temperature changes."
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares were down 61% after the company reported results from its Phase 3 study of Sci-B-Vac. The trial met both co-primary endpoints but did not meet its secondary objective on non-inferiority.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up 2.9% to $186.50. The stock has experienced continued momentum since it signed up several companies to back its new cryptocurrency.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were up 4.7% to $2.86.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 12% to $169.79. The company has experienced continued volatility since its IPO.
- Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares were up 15% at 50 cents.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares were up 2.7% to $5.35 after H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $9.
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.