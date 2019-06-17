Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 17

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 1:13pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were up 40% to $12.37. The company reported positive results from human liver experiments with its NASH drug candidate.
  2. Array BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares were up 55% to $46 after the company announced it would be acquired by Pfizer for $48 per share in cash.
  3. ArQule, Inc (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares were up 15% to $9.45. The company announced preliminary results from its Phase 1/2 study of miransertib in patients with PIKCA-3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum and Proteus syndrome in an Oral Presentation at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference
  4. Dare Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares were 11% to 99 cents after the company reported results from its thermography study of sildenafil showed "the utility of thermography technology to detect statistically meaningful differences in genital temperature changes."
  5. VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares were down 61% after the company reported results from its Phase 3 study of Sci-B-Vac. The trial met both co-primary endpoints but did not meet its secondary objective on non-inferiority.
  6. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up 2.9% to $186.50. The stock has experienced continued momentum since it signed up several companies to back its new cryptocurrency.
  7. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were up 4.7% to $2.86.
  8. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 12% to $169.79. The company has experienced continued volatility since its IPO.
  9. Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares were up 15% at 50 cents.
  10. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares were up 2.7% to $5.35 after H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $9.

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

