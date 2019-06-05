Market Overview

ETH/USD Forging A Recovery Move Right Under Bears' Watch
John Isige  
June 05, 2019 10:06am   Comments
  • The struggle at $242 hindered gains during the Asian trading hours today.
  • ETH/USD price is starting to range between the moving average support and resistance.

Ethereum buyers do not want to be left behind as a recovery wave sweeps across the market. As discussed in the market update, the market recovered slightly from $247 billion to $250 billion. Moreover, altcoins recovery is significant owing to the diminishing Bitcoin dominance. While Ethereum is the largest cryptocurrency, its recovery is lagging behind coins like Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash and NEM.

The intraday charts show Ethereum having increased its value by 2.19% on the day from the intraday low of $240.19. Ethereum extended the declines on Tuesday below $240 support and formed a low at $234.20. This allowed the bulls to put their foot down and push for a reversal forming a new uptrend towards $250.

The struggle at $242 hindered gains during the Asian trading hours today but trading above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) gave the price a boost. ETH/USD stepped above $247 and formed a high at $247.96 before retracing to the current $245.77.

Meanwhile, the price is starting to range between the moving average support and resistance with the 100 SMA offering support currently at $243.69 while the 50 SMA capping gains at $249.53. The ranging RSI 62.85 means that the price will stay above $240 and the upside limited at $250. However, the divergence in the MACD shows that the bulls are gaining traction and hints further growth in the near-term but nothing significant.

ETH/USD 15-minutes chart

june5-eth-636953244321051824.png

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: crypto marketCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

