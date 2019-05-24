Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Crypto Mass Adoption Around The Corner
Tanya Abrosimova  
May 24, 2019 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Crypto Mass Adoption Around The Corner
  • AT&T integrated Bitpay solution to allow cryptocurrencies as a payment option.
  • The company joins the ranks of other corporations that have already enabled crypto payment.

The US-based telecom giant AT&T has started to accept payments in cryptocurrencies via  Bitpay service, according to the press release published by the company. The crypto payment option is already available for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) users through a mobile app or the AT&T website. The customers will see the new option in the myAT&T app or when they log on to their online account

Customers will be able to select BitPay as a payment option when they log on to their accounts online or with the myAT&T app.

Commenting on the news, the AT&T Vice President of Communications Finance Business Operations Kevin McDorman noted:

“We’re always looking for ways to improve and expand our services. We have customers who use cryptocurrency, and we are happy we can offer them a way to pay their bills with the method they prefer.”

The crypto community interpreted the news as a signal that mass adoption is gaining traction. It is worth noting, that recently Whole Foods, an American supermarket chain which exclusively sells organic food added crypto as a payment option. Starbucks also allows for buying coffee with coins.

Also, recently, BitPay announced a partnership with Avnet, a global leader of electronic components and services. Due to BitPay integration, the company now accepts payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto marketCryptocurrency News Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles (T)

Ericsson Could Benefit From 5G Deployment, US Pressure On Huawei, BofA Says In Upgrade
How 'Breaking Bad' Is A Big Winner From The 'Game Of Thrones' Series Finale
The Incredible 'Game Of Thrones' Run Is Ending
'Fast Money' Traders Share The Stocks To Buy On The Dip
AT&T Is Helping With ELD Compliance And Seamless Transitioning From AOBRD Systems
Turner Sports Is Getting Back Into The Wrestling Ring
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GBP/USD: Borish Johnson Gets Ready To Replace Outgoing PM May