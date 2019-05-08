Market Overview

ETH/USD Commences Fresh Consolidation; Is An Uptrend Possible?
John Isige  
May 08, 2019 10:05am   Comments
ETH/USD Commences Fresh Consolidation; Is An Uptrend Possible?
  • The impressive surge within an ascending channel had ETH/USD trade above a few key hurdles at $165, $170 as well as $180.
  • Technical analysis suggests that the prevailing trend will remain sideways above $170.

Ethereum recent brief rally had strong legs with a foundation from the support congestion at 4160. The impressive surge within an ascending channel had ETH/USD trade above a few key hurdles at $165, $170 as well as $180. The price came close to $185 but reversed the trend on trading weekly highs of $184.085.

Declines from the highs mentioned saw the crypto plunge exploring the levels below $170. Both the 100 SMA 1-hour and EMA200 failed to stop the declines which later took a pit stop at $165 close to the 50 SMA 1-hour. Meanwhile, we have seen a recovery above $170 but the upside is limited at $172.48.

Technical analysis suggests that the prevailing trend will remain sideways above $170 while supported by the 100 SMA, EMA200 and the 50 SMA 1-hour. The RSI is sloping slightly upwards at 48.57 to that the bulls have the strength to sustain the price above $170 and even push for a correction heading to $175.00. Clearly, the path of least resistance is upwards sideways but mostly sideways.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

may8-eth-636929116227324581.png

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

