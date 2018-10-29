Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 29. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Notable Earnings Releases

Mondolez International, Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Q3 after hours

(NASDAQ: MDLZ) Q3 after hours Texas Roadhouse, Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) Q3 after hours

Investor Events

Analyst IPO quiet periods expire for: Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK), Guardant Health, Inc (NASDAQ: GH), and Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD)

(NASDAQ: UPWK), (NASDAQ: GH), and (NASDAQ: KOD) The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) investor conference

(NYSE: KR) investor conference IPO lockup expiration for X Financial (NYSE: XYF)

(NYSE: XYF) Offering lockup expires for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT)

Tuesday

Economic

API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: FCAU) Q3 premarket General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: GE) Q3 premarket The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: KO) Q3 premarket Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: MA) Q3 premarket Tapestry, Inc (NYSE: TPR) Q1 premarket

(NYSE: TPR) Q1 premarket Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UA) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: UA) Q3 premarket Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: PFE) Q3 premarket MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Q3 after hours

(NYSE: MGM) Q3 after hours Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Q3 after hours

(NASDAQ: FB) Q3 after hours eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Q3 after hours

(NASDAQ: EBAY) Q3 after hours Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) Q3 after hours

(NASDAQ: BAND) Q3 after hours Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Q3 after hours

IPOs

Eton Pharmaceutical (ETON)

FDA/Biotech

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) to discuss possibility of filing a BLA (biologics license aplication) for NeoCart, despite it not meeting its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study

(NASDAQ: HSGX) to discuss possibility of filing a BLA (biologics license aplication) for NeoCart, despite it not meeting its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE: MRK) sBLA (supplementary biologics license application) PDUFA date for KEYTRUDA in combination with carbolatin-paclitaxel

Investor Events

RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) holds analyst/investor webcast on TALICIA at 8:30 a.m.

(NASDAQ: RDHL) holds analyst/investor webcast on TALICIA at 8:30 a.m. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) holds its “More In The Making” Event, beginning 10:30 a.m.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) holds its “More In The Making” Event, beginning 10:30 a.m. Analyst IPO quiet period expiration for Elastic (NYSE: ESTC)

(NYSE: ESTC) IPO lockup expirations for: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), Eventbrite, Inc (NYSE: EB)

(NASDAQ: BSVN), (NYSE: ELAN), (NYSE: EB) Offering lockup expirations for: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE: INSP), Unity Biotechnology, Inc (NASDAQ: UBX)

Wednesday

Economics

EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Conferences

World Crypto Con 2018 Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Notable Earnings Releases

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Q1 premarket

(NYSE: CLX) Q1 premarket General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: GM) Q3 premarket Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: K) Q3 premarket Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: S) Q2 premarket Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: TAP) Q3 premarket Fitbit, Inc (NYSE: FIT) Q3 after hours

IPOs

Orchard Rx Ltd (ORTX)

(ORTX) Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Investor Events

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) analyst/investor day

(NYSE: HLF) analyst/investor day IPO lockup expirations for: Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB)

(NYSE: FTCH) and (NASDAQ: YMAB) Offering lockup expirations for: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN), BayCom Corp. (NASDAQ: BCML), Carbon Black, Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK), Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD), and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: STXB)

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.

EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) Q3 premarket

(NASDAQ: AMCX) Q3 premarket The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: NYT) Q3 premarket Spotify Technolgy (NYSE: SPOT) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: SPOT) Q3 premarket Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: W) Q3 premarket Apple Q4 after hours

Q4 after hours CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Q3 after hours

(NYSE: CBS) Q3 after hours Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q4 after hours

(NASDAQ: SBUX) Q4 after hours GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Q3 after hours

(NASDAQ: GPRO) Q3 after hours United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Q3 after hours

(NYSE: X) Q3 after hours Weight Watchers International, Inc (NASDAQ: WTW) Q3 after hours

IPOs

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

FDA/Biotech

Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) has an FDA AdCom (advisory committee) meeting for ALKS 5461; despite a Refusal To File Letter on April 2, the company announced April 16 its NDA (new drug application) had been accepted

Investor Events

WSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: WSCI) special shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed merger with Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE: PII)

Friday

Economic

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, and wage data at 8:30 a.m.; BZ NOTE: As the final jobs report before the midterm elections, these numbers may receive special attention

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings Releases

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: BABA) Q2 premarket Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: CVX) Q3 premarket AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: ABBV) Q3 premarket Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) Q1 premarket

(NASDAQ: STX) Q1 premarket Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Q3 premarket

FDA/Biotech

Trevena, Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) PDUFA date for Oliceridine (TRV130); AdCom panel voted 8-7 against its approval

Saturday

FDA/Biotech