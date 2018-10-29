Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Facebook, Apple Earnings Rescue The Stock Market?
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 29. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Notable Earnings Releases
- Mondolez International, Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Q3 after hours
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) Q3 after hours
Investor Events
- Analyst IPO quiet periods expire for: Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK), Guardant Health, Inc (NASDAQ: GH), and Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD)
- The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) investor conference
- IPO lockup expiration for X Financial (NYSE: XYF)
- Offering lockup expires for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT)
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) Q3 premarket
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Q3 premarket
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Q3 premarket
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Q3 premarket
- Tapestry, Inc (NYSE: TPR) Q1 premarket
- Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UA) Q3 premarket
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) Q3 premarket
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Q3 after hours
- Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Q3 after hours
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Q3 after hours
- Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) Q3 after hours
- Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Q3 after hours
IPOs
- Eton Pharmaceutical (ETON)
FDA/Biotech
- Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) to discuss possibility of filing a BLA (biologics license aplication) for NeoCart, despite it not meeting its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study
- Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE: MRK) sBLA (supplementary biologics license application) PDUFA date for KEYTRUDA in combination with carbolatin-paclitaxel
Investor Events
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) holds analyst/investor webcast on TALICIA at 8:30 a.m.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) holds its “More In The Making” Event, beginning 10:30 a.m.
- Analyst IPO quiet period expiration for Elastic (NYSE: ESTC)
- IPO lockup expirations for: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), Eventbrite, Inc (NYSE: EB)
- Offering lockup expirations for: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE: INSP), Unity Biotechnology, Inc (NASDAQ: UBX)
Wednesday
Economics
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Conferences
- World Crypto Con 2018 Oct. 31-Nov. 2
Notable Earnings Releases
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Q1 premarket
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Q3 premarket
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Q3 premarket
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) Q2 premarket
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) Q3 premarket
- Fitbit, Inc (NYSE: FIT) Q3 after hours
IPOs
- Orchard Rx Ltd (ORTX)
- Twist Bioscience (TWST)
Investor Events
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) analyst/investor day
- IPO lockup expirations for: Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB)
- Offering lockup expirations for: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN), BayCom Corp. (NASDAQ: BCML), Carbon Black, Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK), Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD), and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: STXB)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) Q3 premarket
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Q3 premarket
- Spotify Technolgy (NYSE: SPOT) Q3 premarket
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Q3 premarket
- Apple Q4 after hours
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Q3 after hours
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q4 after hours
- GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Q3 after hours
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Q3 after hours
- Weight Watchers International, Inc (NASDAQ: WTW) Q3 after hours
IPOs
- Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)
FDA/Biotech
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) has an FDA AdCom (advisory committee) meeting for ALKS 5461; despite a Refusal To File Letter on April 2, the company announced April 16 its NDA (new drug application) had been accepted
Investor Events
- WSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: WSCI) special shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed merger with Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE: PII)
Friday
Economic
- U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, and wage data at 8:30 a.m.; BZ NOTE: As the final jobs report before the midterm elections, these numbers may receive special attention
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings Releases
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Q2 premarket
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Q3 premarket
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Q3 premarket
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) Q1 premarket
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Q3 premarket
FDA/Biotech
- Trevena, Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) PDUFA date for Oliceridine (TRV130); AdCom panel voted 8-7 against its approval
Saturday
FDA/Biotech
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) PDUFA date for DSUVAI (ARX-04); AdCom voted 10-3 in favor of its approval
