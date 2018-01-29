Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) stock gained around 3 percent Monday to trade above its prior 52-week high of $345.11. The security and aerospace company reported its fourth quarter results which came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations. The company said it earned $4.30 per share on revenue of $15.1 billion versus expectations of $4.07 per share on revenue of $14.73 billion.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) gained more than 30 percent after the paper company confirmed it has agreed to sell itself to WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK), a larger and multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) moved higher by nearly 10 percent after activist investors are calling on the beauty and related products seller's board of directors to explore a sale of itself.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) gained more than 2 percent and traded above its prior 52-week high of $55.00. The provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions said it earned $1.48 per share in its fiscal second quarter on revenue of $2.91 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained nearly 13 percent after the manufacturer of a proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications provided a look to its 2017 performance. The company reported preliminary 2017 revenue guidance of $120 million which came in ahead of the consensus estimate of $112.58 million.

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) gained more than 7 percent after the seller of power system solutions for the applications in the medical, military and other markets, announced a new cryptocurrency ATM network. The ATMs will allow for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies and cash withdraws and will be installed initially in five hospitality locations associated with the company.

Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) plummeted nearly 40 percent after the pharmaceutical company that focuses on severe respiratory diseases announced a disappointing update. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration won't approve its Linhaliq NDA in its present form due to multiple areas of concerns, including clinical data, product quality, and human factors.

