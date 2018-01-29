A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Consumer Spending Data
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings reports. Data on personal income and consumer spending for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 26 points to 26,578.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 6.5 points to 2,868.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 17.25 points to 7,013.50.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.89 percent to trade at $69.89 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.54 percent to trade at $65.78 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.43 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.10 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.02 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.29 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.05 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.01 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.56 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.99 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.65 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Piper Jaffray downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Overweight to Neutral.
Finisar shares fell 2.36 percent to $18.62 in pre-market trading.
Breaking news
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) agreed to be acquired by WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) for $35 per share in cash.
- DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) filed for up to 13.5 million share offering of common stock.
- Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) announced plans to acquire Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) for €3.9 billion.
