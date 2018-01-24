Today In Blockchain: Cemtrex, Sharing Economy, SPI Energy, And 50 Cent

Here's what's happening in the blockchain and cryptocurrency universe Wednesday.

Cemtrex: Strategic Partnership Announced

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX), a nano-cap technology company that provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs, announced a strategic partnership with Lucyd, a manufacturer of ergonomic smartglasses that uses a blockchain platform to create, share and experience augmented reality content.

Cemtrex's subsidiary, Cemtrex Advanced Technologies, will develop augmented reality solutions with Lucyd that could be used for industrial applications. The company hopes the partnership will help Fortune 500 customers improve their manufacturing production time and quality control.

Cemtrex is in early stage discussions with an unnamed top 10 global aerospace equipment manufacturer for a pilot demonstration within the next six months.

Sharing Economy: AI Built On Blockchain

Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII), a China-based company focusing on the technology which powers the global sharing economy market, said it entered into a new cooperation with Asiabots, a provider of artificial intelligence solutions for businesses to optimize their operational efficiency and marketing capability.

The two companies will work together to jointly develop artificial intelligence and O2O (online to offline) delivery services. Sharing Economy will integrate Asiabots' technology into its peer-to-peer community delivery service platform called BuddiGo which allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks to other people with spare time to run errands on their behalf.

Riot Blockchain Buys 500 Bitcoins

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), a bitcoin mining company, said it placed a winning bid with the U.S. Marshals Service to buy a block of 500 bitcoins. It's not clear what price the company paid, but the market value for the 500 bitcoins as of Wednesday morning was approximately $5.57 million.

SPI Energy: New Blockchain Business Service

Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced a new strategic agreement with COOIX, a China-based blockchain and data computing platform provider. COOIX will offer customized services to SPI Energy in blockchain related projects and support its blockchain-related technologies.

50 Cent Remembers He Owns Bitcoin

Rapper 50 Cent accepted bitcoin as payment for his 2014 album "Animal Ambition." Sources told TMZ 50 Cent collected 700 bitcoins in sales, which at the time amounted to over $400,000. The rapper didn't convert his bitcoin to cash at the time, not out of belief in the digital currency's outlook but because he forgot about it.

"Ima keep it real i forgot i did that sh*t lol," he said on his Instagram profile.

The 700 bitcoins now have a market value of around $7.85 million.

