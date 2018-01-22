Today In Blockchain: Pareteum, China Information Technology, Longfin, Riot Blockchain

Bitcoin and blockchain continues to dominate headlines across both Main Street and Wall Street with many companies changing their entire business structure to the growing industry.

At least four companies Monday announced a business update or partnership related to blockchain.

Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) moved higher after announcing the expansion of a technology partnership with AirFox, a financial services company that provides access to capital for the unbanked and under banked in emerging markets.

The partnership will provide hundreds of companies in Pareteum’s cloud computing platform with access to Airfox’s AirToken mobile payments and microloan technology.

China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT) gained nearly 6 percent after the company announced it was initiating in depth-research on the application of blockchain technology into the Taoping ecosystem to find out a more efficient and secure solution for payment transfer.

Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) announced that its Ziddu Smart Contracts are commercially available on the ethereum blockchain. Ziddu.com is an ethereum blockchain empowered smart contract provider, and is the only marketplace for decentralized smart contracts. Longfin shares were up 8 percent.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were down nearly 2 percent. There was some notable option activity in the February 2 $17 put options, implying the trader is betting on about 19.5 percent downside by the end of next week.

