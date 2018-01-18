Today In Blockchain: LightInTheBox, SPI Energy, Millennium Blockchain

Bitcoin and blockchain-mania continues to dominate headlines across both Main Street and Wall Street with many companies changing their entire business structure to the growing industry.

At least three companies announced on Thursday a business update that is related to blockchain.

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB), a China-based online retail company, announced it will begin accepting bitcoin for payment in its online store. The company will also open a blockchain technology research lab to "explore and develop blockchain technology platforms and their application on the cross-border e-commerce industry."

Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI), a provider of photovoltaic solutions, signed a new strategic partnership with a hackproof cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider called Hoofoo. As part of the agreement, Hoofoo will authorize SPI Energy to distribute its cryptocurrency wallet across its global market.

THC Therapeutics Inc (OTC: THCT), a therapeutic company that develops a patent-pending sanitizing herb dryer called dHydronator, said it has changed its name to Millennium Blockchain. The company will look to sell or spin off its cannabis-related assets and now focus on investing and developing in decentralized system and distributed ledger technologies.

Related Links:

3 Industries Set To Witness Win-Win Disruption From Blockchain

Analyst: Blockchain Is The Biggest Thing Since The Internet And Cryptocurrencies Are Just The First Generation Of Its Applications