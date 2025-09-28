Model Y Fails A Road Test, Tesla's Production Patent For Cybercab And More: This Week In Mobility

It’s that time again. The weekend is over, and it’s time to catch up on the latest news. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories that you might have missed.

What Happened With Lucid’s Gravity SUV?

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has seen a surge in demand for its Lucid Gravity SUV, despite reports to the contrary. The company has dismissed the rumors and stated that it has delivered a significant number of SUVs.

Lucid’s Gravity SUV was introduced in late 2024. The company’s response to the alleged low demand suggests that the vehicle is gaining traction.

Tesla’s Model Y Fails A Road Test

A Canadian teenager recently failed a driving test in a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y. This incident raises questions about the practicality of Tesla’s advanced driving features for passing driving tests.

The Model Y is a popular electric vehicle, and its advanced driving features may be a key factor in its success.

Is Tesla’s European Market Rebound Imminent?

After a period of declining demand in Europe, Tesla Inc. may be on the verge of a resurgence. Various factors, including pricing, public perception of CEO Elon Musk, and increased competition, contributed to the earlier decline.

However, recent developments suggest that the company’s fortunes in Europe may be turning around.

Deutsche Bank Predicts Tesla’s China Deliveries

Analysts at Germany’s Deutsche Bank have forecasted September delivery figures for automakers in the Chinese market. They predict a 27% increase in deliveries for Tesla Inc. compared to August.

Tesla’s growth in the Chinese market has been strong, with the Model Y L, a six-seater variant of the Model Y SUV, being a standout performer.

Tesla’s Production Patent For Cybercab

Tesla Inc. has secured a patent for the production of its upcoming Cybercab. The patent is part of Tesla’s unboxed process, which involves assembling different vehicle components separately before final assembly.

This process, which uses a robotic station to hold each car part in place, is reportedly how the Cybercab will be built.

