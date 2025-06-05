Detroit’s automakers are hitting speed bumps – and they're made of steel. Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM tumbled 3.7% and 4.1% respectively on the day the U.S. announced 50% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The market didn't wait for earnings calls – investors immediately priced in the hit to margins.

Steel Tariffs Could Add $200-$400 To Per Vehicle Cost

Tracy Shuchart of NinjaTrader says these fears are justified. “Steel and aluminum represent 15–20% of total vehicle production costs,” she said in exclusive insights shared with Benzinga over an email interview. “For a typical mid-size sedan, we’re looking at roughly $800–$1,200 in steel content per vehicle. A 50% tariff could easily add $200–400 to vehicle production costs.”

Why Ford, GM Investors Should Brace For Impact?

Ford and GM are particularly vulnerable because of their long-term supply agreements with Canadian steelmakers, who now face full tariffs. While domestic producers celebrate, automakers will need to renegotiate contracts, seek alternative supply chains, or pass costs onto consumers – a tough sell in an already competitive EV market.

Investors who believe these pressures may persist might consider short-term hedges or adding exposure to raw material producers like Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF and Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD instead.

For ETF-watchers, the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE offers a blend of industrials and materials exposure that may benefit from rising domestic steel prices.

With tariff-driven cost inflation now a reality, automakers will need to prove they can protect margins without stalling innovation. Until then, the road ahead looks steep.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.