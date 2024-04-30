ATI Reports Q1 Earnings; Piedmont Lithium Boosts Production; Buenaventura Announces Q1 Results And More: Tuesday's Top Mining Stories

Loading... Loading...

ATI ATI: The Dallas-based company reported first-quarter (Q1) revenue of $1.04 billion in 2024. Net income hovered at around $66 million (or 46 cents per share).

Aerospace and defense sales rose to $616 million, driving a 7% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted net income was $68.4 million (48 cents per share), with adjusted EBITDA at $151 million, or 14.5% of sales.

The company highlighted strong demand for specialty alloys and significant improvements in cash flow in addition to completing $150 million in share repurchases.

Piedmont Lithium PLL: The North Carolina-based company announced Q1 2024 shipments of about 15,500 dry metric tons (dmt) of spodumene concentrate. Piedmont also has a record quarterly production of 40,439 dmt at North American Lithium; it set a monthly record of 15,699 dmt in March.

The company is targeting full-year shipments of approximately 126,000 dmt, predominantly in the second half of 2024 as it ramps up to full production.

Piedmont is aiming to focus on contract customers to minimize dependence on the fluctuating spot market.

Buenaventura BVN: Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company reported an EBITDA of $94.4 million. That’s up from $51.6 million in Q1 2023.

Net income of $67.1 million, slightly down from $72.8 million.

The company’s cash position stood at $174 million, with a net debt of $525.3 million, resulting in a leverage ratio of 1.87x.

Key developments included receiving the final operating permit for the Yumpag mine, anticipated to produce 6.5 to 7.2 million silver ounces in 2024, and $29.4 million in dividends from Cerro Verde.

Q1 CAPEX for the San Gabriel project was $38.4 million.

American Battery Technology ABAT: Scott Smith, a former Tesla executive, is now at American Battery Technology.

American Battery named Smith vice president of financial planning and analysis to support the company’s strategic growth and lead investor relations.

head of financial planning and analysis in Europe and recently moved from Berlin to the Reno headquarters. He brings extensive experience in financial operations and market expansions, crucial to the company's expanding recycling and lithium manufacturing operations.

