Ivanhoe Electric Advances Exploration Software; Biden Plans To Oppose Nippon Steel-US Steel Deal; Hycroft Mining Reports 2023 Operating Results And More: Thursday's Top Mining Stories

Top Stories for March 14, 2024:

1. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. IE and its subsidiary Computational Geosciences Inc. (CGI) announced advancements in their proprietary software for interpreting Typhoon data, significantly enhancing geophysical inversion models with machine learning technologies.

Ivanhoe Electric, which owns 94% of CGI, highlights the software’s ability to efficiently process large data volumes from their Typhoon surveying system and is using the technology in projects including Tintic, Utah and Saudi Arabia, to enable faster, more accurate data analysis and model generation.

CGI’s continuous innovation has improved processing times and model quality, supporting Ivanhoe Electric’s exploration strategies, including the reevaluation of the 2019 Tintic data which confirmed target areas and identified new anomalies for further exploration.

President and CEO Taylor Melvin said, "We believe Computational Geosciences has the mining industry's most powerful machine learning software application available… We are now beginning to test the refined targets around the historically productive Mammoth copper-gold-silver mine at Tintic, Utah, with directional drilling equipment."

2. President Joe Biden reportedly plans to express his opposition to Nippon Steel's proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel X.

In a statement about the deal, Biden said, "U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated."

According to the United Steelworkers union, Biden gave the members personal assurances that he has their backs in safeguarding domestic steelmaking capacity.

Former President Donald Trump also said he would block the deal if elected.

3. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC reported its full-year 2023 operating and financial results, where it highlighted new high-grade silver discoveries and significant advancements in exploration and metallurgical testing.

Key discoveries included a high-grade silver system at Brimstone, with record-breaking drill results and the delineation of two new high-grade silver trends.

The company completed extensive drilling as part of its exploration program, with results pending, and filed its technical report summary detailing resources and exploration efforts.

Metallurgical tests showed improved gold and silver recovery rates, supporting the design of a sulfide milling operation.

Corporate achievements included a stellar safety record, a strong balance sheet with $106 million in unrestricted cash at year-end and successful equity activities, including a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and fundraising $1.1 million through an “at-the-market offering” program.

4. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FMST completed the first part of its private placements, raising $1.629 million.

The company issued 188,651 flow-through units at $5.88 each and 152,941 non-flow-through units at $3.40 each, with both types including share purchase warrants valid until March 13, 2026.

Proceeds from flow-through units will fund Canadian exploration expenses eligible for tax credits, while non-flow-through unit proceeds will support working capital and general corporate needs.

