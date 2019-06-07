On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com said he is looking to add to his long gold position. He thinks gold is trading at major resistance and if it manages to break above it, it could continue higher to its multi-year highs.

John Petrides thinks it's a good idea to have gold in your portfolio, but he would rather own VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) than SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). He believes gold should take 2.5 to 3 percent of a portfolio.