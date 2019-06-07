Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Todd Gordon And John Petrides Share Their View On Gold

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2019 7:19am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com said he is looking to add to his long gold position. He thinks gold is trading at major resistance and if it manages to break above it, it could continue higher to its multi-year highs.

John Petrides thinks it's a good idea to have gold in your portfolio, but he would rather own VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) than SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). He believes gold should take 2.5 to 3 percent of a portfolio.

Posted-In: CNBC Gold John Petrides Todd Gordon Trading NationCommodities Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDX + GLD)

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Gold, Pan American Silver And More
Gold's Resurgence Felt By These Leveraged ETFs
Apple, Booz Hamilton And Gold: 'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Picks For June 3
Shopify, Under Armour And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 28
Disney, Illumina And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 8
This Day In Market History: FDR Takes US Off The Gold Standard
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD