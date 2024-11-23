DEA Banned From Random Airport Searches After Scathing Justice Department Report Uncovers Corruption

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been barred from conducting random searches of travelers’ belongings at airports and transit hubs following a Justice Department investigation that exposed corrupt practices. The investigation, led by Inspector General Michael Horowitz, uncovered failures to properly document searches, potential racial profiling and questionable partnerships with airline employees.

One airline worker reportedly received tens of thousands of dollars over several years as a kickback for flagging passengers based on travel patterns, such as purchasing last-minute tickets.

"The DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that the DEA has repeatedly failed to comply with its own policies, creating significant operational and legal risks," according to the report.

Read Also: $1 Trillion And 50 Years Later, Is The DEA’s War On Drugs A Failure?

The decision to suspend the searches was issued on November 12 by the deputy attorney general after reviewing the draft report. The Justice Department's memo restricts DEA agents from engaging in consensual encounters at transit locations unless tied to active investigations or approved under special circumstances.

Systemic Corruption

The report follows a widely circulated video released by the Institute for Justice (IJ), a nonprofit civil rights organization. One case cited in the memo involved a traveler approached by a DEA Task Force Officer at an airport. The video shows a traveler, identified as David C., refusing to consent to a search at an airport. Despite his objections, agents took his backpack, claimed a drug-detection dog alerted them and conducted the search, which yielded no illegal items. The delay, which caused David to miss his flight, resulted in widespread public criticism.

Further investigation revealed systemic issues. The DEA rarely documents its searches unless they result in seizures or arrests, making it impossible to determine how many travelers have been impacted. In one case, musician Brian Moore had $8,500 seized at an airport, money intended for a music video project. He was never charged with a crime but spent a year and $15,000 in legal fees to recover his funds. Moore said the experience ruined his music career.

A 2016 USA Today investigation found that DEA agents seized over $209 million from more than 5,200 travelers at 15 major airports over a decade, with most funds shared with local police. Critics argue these practices incentivize unconstitutional searches for profit.

The Institute for Justice has since sued the DEA and TSA, advocating for legislation to eliminate these financial incentives. The DEA has yet to respond to the findings.

Now Read:

Photo: Courtesy of DEA