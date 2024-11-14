New GOP Senate Leader John Thune Opposes Marijuana Legalization: Implications For Banking Access And More

Senate Republicans elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota as the new majority leader Wednesday, succeeding Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Thune, who has consistently opposed marijuana legalization, has also criticized efforts to reschedule cannabis and expand the industry’s access to banking services.

In July, Thune joined fellow GOP lawmakers in a letter challenging the Biden administration’s proposal to reclassify marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. The letter argued that the rescheduling lacked sufficient scientific evidence and was “irresponsible” given emerging research indicating significant health concerns associated with marijuana use.

Consistent Opposition To Cannabis Reform

Thune’s longstanding opposition to marijuana reform, coupled with his new leadership role, indicates there could be challenges ahead for cannabis legalization efforts at the federal level despite President-elect Donald Trump's comments in which he implied his support for federal cannabis legalization.

Thune's past statements and actions suggest he may continue to resist policy changes aimed at decriminalizing or rescheduling marijuana, as well as initiatives to facilitate banking services for the cannabis industry.

As the New York Times put it, "Over the years, Mr. Thune has been no automatic yes man to Mr. Trump." But, in view of the president-elect's cabinet choices, which are heavy on yes-men and -women, Thune may fall into line with his colleagues.

That said, some in the cannabis industry are choosing to be optimistic.

"Despite Senator Thune's misguided opinions and policy positions on cannabis up to this point, we're confident that he is capable of evolving on this issue, as have the vast majority of Americans," said NORML political director Morgan Fox.

"While it is extremely doubtful that comprehensive cannabis policy reform will be a priority in the Senate under his leadership, we're hopeful that his record as a level-headed lawmaker means that he will listen to evidence, experience, and the will of the American people, who overwhelmingly want to see federal policy reform."

Photo: Sen. John Thune, photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons