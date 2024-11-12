Cannabis Delivery Giant Eaze Rises From Ashes: How $10M Funding Could Power Its Comeback

California’s largest cannabis delivery service Eaze is making a comeback.

What Happened

Eaze Technologies Inc., which recently announced it will be ceasing operation by the end of 2025 will reorganize as Eaze Inc.

The company announced a $10 million in series B funding on Tuesday following the acquisition of select assets from Eaze Technologies Inc.

Why It Matters

The investment will fund the reopening of 70 Eaze and Green Dragon locations across California, Colorado, Florida and Michigan, including 57 retail stores, 11 delivery hubs and two production facilities, the company wrote in a press release.

Led by Cory Azzalino, who earlier confirmed the company's closure in a letter shared on LinkedIn, the new Eaze Inc. will use the $10 million capital injection to "strengthen our supply chain, enhance the customer experience, and set the foundation for long-term success.”

What's Next

The company outlined several key initiatives to be supported by its Series B funding, including:

Hiring over 1,000 operational staff across four states

Doubling production capacity in Florida, expanding from 32,000 to 64,000 square feet of flowering canopy

Opening new dispensaries and increasing delivery capabilities across Florida, California, Colorado, and Michigan

Rolling out updated brand marketing campaigns to promote Eaze’s newly launched scheduled delivery service and product innovations at all Green Dragon locations

Establishing new brand partnerships and developing market-specific product offerings across all territories

Eaze was first founded in 2014 and has expanded following the 2018 legalization of recreational cannabis in the Golden State.

