Can Cannabis Solve Argentina's Economic Woes? Report Estimates ~$1.7B In Annual Sales

Article via El Planteo

Argentina has the potential to tap into a massive $1.697 billion economic boost if it implements comprehensive cannabis regulations for both medical and recreational use. This projection comes from the report “The Other Way to Go Legit: The Impact of Cannabis in Argentina” authored by experts Rolando García Bernado and Nicolás José Rodríguez. The authors highlight the significant economic and social benefits this burgeoning market could offer to the country.

García Bernado, an economic development PhD from the National University of Quilmes, a researcher with federal agency CONICET, and a staff writer at Benzinga Cannabis, partnered with Rodríguez, a journalist specializing in cannabis and finance, also a senior analyst and writer for El Planteo and Benzinga. Together, they collaborated with the Chamber of the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Industry (CAINCCA) and local universities to provide an in-depth view of cannabis’ economic impact on Argentina.

The Cannabis Market In Argentina: Economic Impact And Job Creation

The report, prepared in collaboration with the Cannabis Observatory at the National University of José C. Paz and the Interdisciplinary Cannabis Studies Laboratory at the University of Quilmes, estimates that regulating cannabis could yield up to $441 million annually in tax revenue. Specifically, the medical marijuana market alone could reach $834 million, generating $216 million in fiscal revenue.

Potential revenue from the cannabis industry could help fund vital infrastructure across Argentina. In a medical-use scenario, estimated tax income could fund:

726 miles of paved streets

515 miles of highways

145 high-complexity operating rooms

1,809 standard operating rooms

579 daycare centers

963 maternity wards

1,112 public labs

If adult-use cannabis was regulated, the revenue could cover:

1,178 daycare centers

1,960 maternity wards

2,261 public labs

2,108 miles of streets

1,054 miles of highways (or improve nearly 5,387 miles of streets)

The report also notes that the medical cannabis sector alone could generate about 62,000 full-time jobs, nearly on par with the automotive sector’s 65,000 jobs in Argentina. “This study shows that cannabis development in Argentina could be a significant economic driver, creating jobs and attracting investment, but only if a clear and modern regulatory framework is established,” stated García Bernado.

Regulatory Challenges And Market Needs

A lack of comprehensive regulation is a significant barrier stalling the industry’s full potential. The report points out that Argentina’s current regulations fall short, limiting competition among local producers and forcing many medical marijuana patients to turn to the unregulated market for their treatments. “The absence of a national regulated market limits the benefits cannabis can bring to Argentine society,” said Rodríguez. “With the right regulations, Argentina would not only lessen its import dependence but also strengthen local production and expand access to safe, effective treatments.”

Commissioned by CAINCCA, the report proposes recommendations to solidify the cannabis value chain in Argentina.

“The creation of CAINCCA is a key step in professionalizing and strengthening Argentina’s cannabis and hemp industry,” said Luis Osler, president of CAINCCA and a cannabis law specialist. “This report is a valuable tool for understanding the sector’s economic potential and the need for proper regulations that our country deserves. At CAINCCA, our goal is to help the industry reach its true potential, creating jobs, investment, and real benefits for society.”

International Lessons For Local Growth

The analysis compares Argentina’s situation with more advanced cannabis markets abroad, showing how public policies have spurred industry growth, job creation and tax benefits. With similar regulatory advances, Argentina could revitalize its economy and provide access to quality cannabis products, benefiting public health and promoting social welfare.

