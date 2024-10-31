Which Industries Have The Highest Cannabis Consumption At Work? New Data Has Answers

A recent analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that workers in the food service and hospitality industries are among the highest consumers of marijuana in the United States.

The study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, draws from five years of federal health survey data, specifically the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) from 2016 to 2020.

Key Findings From The Study

Researchers gathered data from 128,615 individuals across 15 states, including Alaska, Colorado, Florida and Illinois. They discovered significant variations in cannabis use across different industries and occupations.

For instance, about 20.7% of employees in accommodation and food services reported using marijuana and 17.5% in arts, entertainment and recreation field. In contrast, law enforcement showed the lowest prevalence, with only 0.5% of workers reporting recent use.

When examined by occupation, food preparation and serving-related jobs led with 21.9%, followed by roles in arts and media at 17.0%. Interestingly, jobs in education and healthcare showed lower rates, with only 5.7% and 4.7% reporting cannabis use, respectively. Overall, the study found that approximately 10.7% of workers aged 18 and older reported past-month cannabis use.

Implications For Workplace Policies

The researchers noted that the findings can shape future discussions on workplace policies concerning drug use. They pointed out the need for strategies that minimize the risks associated with cannabis consumption, especially in industries prone to high injury rates like construction and forestry.

"The primary goal for both employers and employees should be to limit the risk of injury while maintaining productivity," the report states.

Despite mixed evidence regarding the relationship between cannabis use and workplace accidents, concerns linger, particularly in safety-sensitive roles.

"More research is needed to understand factors driving cannabis use in high-risk industries," the authors noted. They also called for clarity on how much cannabis use might affect job performance, stressing that many workers may consume cannabis outside of working hours.

Changing Legal Landscape And Workplace Drug Testing

As cannabis legalization continues to spread across the U.S., employers and policymakers are reevaluating drug testing protocols. Notably, companies like Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Home Depot Inc HD have altered their drug screening practices, moving away from pre-employment cannabis testing.

Some states have enacted laws to protect employees from discrimination related to lawful off-duty cannabis use, such as California and Washington.

In New Jersey, ongoing litigation has emerged over police officers testing positive for THC, revealing conflicts between local governance and state guidelines. Meanwhile, Cleveland Ohio’s Mayor Justin Bibb announced changes to city job drug testing policies to align with the new cannabis laws.

Shifts In Sports And Cannabis Policies

Professional sports leagues are also revisiting their cannabis policies in response to changing societal views on marijuana. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB) have both removed marijuana from their banned substances lists.

The NCAA followed suit for Division I athletes, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has revised its stance as well.

However, there remains criticism of the World Anti-Doping Agency's ongoing prohibition of cannabis, especially following high-profile cases like that of the world’s fastest female runner Sha'Carri Richardson who was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics for testing positive for cannabis in 2021.

