Iconic singer and songwriter Willie Nelson, who is 91 years old, remains as passionate as ever as he speaks out against outdated marijuana laws and voices support for Kamala Harris , who he says will be good for most needed federal cannabis reform.

"There are so many good people in prison right now just for having something on them. That ain't right," Nelson shared in a recent interview with NBC News.

A longtime advocate, Nelson has been active at recent rallies, joining Harris and urging fans to support cannabis reform initiatives across the country, including ballot measures in Florida and Texas.

"This is our chance to truly end prohibition," he told a digital fundraising audience, adding, "Get out and vote for Kamala Harris."

As Nelson prepares to release his 76th studio album “Last Leaf on the Tree” this Friday, his contributions to both music and cannabis culture show no signs of slowing down.

Cannabis And Cooking

Nelson is also branching out into the culinary world with his upcoming cannabis cookbook, co-authored by his wife, Annie Nelson, and chef Andrea Drummer. After dealing with emphysema and pneumonia, Nelson turned to edibles as a safer way to consume cannabis, sparking the idea for a cookbook. Recipes include cannabis-infused sweet potato hash, a twist on Willie's favorite dish, along with other Southern-inspired options designed to provide alternative consumption methods.

"He had to stop smoking, so we found a way to make it work," Annie shared, speaking to their collaborative process on the book. "But he has night terrors, and [marijuana] really helps. So I had to figure out how to make something that he could ingest. And then it started from there."

Collaborating With Beyoncé

Nelson's influence crosses generational lines, with recent collaborations that highlight his unique place in the world of music.

He's featured on two tracks of Beyoncé's latest album “Cowboy Carter,” marking a genre-crossing project that reflects his enduring appeal. "I love her," he said. "She's great, and she asked me to be on her album, and I said, ‘Heck yeah, anything else you need.'"

His contributions bring a classic country flavor to Beyoncé's forward-thinking project, with whom he’s also shared the stage in a recent Harris’ rally.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images from Larry Philpot and Lawrence Jackson via Wikimedia Commons