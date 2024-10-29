Poll: Most Cannabis Users Back Harris Over Trump, Despite Both Supporting Legalization

A recent survey by NuggMD, a cannabis telehealth platform, found that a majority of cannabis users intend to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.
According to the poll (via Marijuana Moment), 53% of surveyed cannabis consumers said they plan to support Harris, while 40% favor former President Donald Trump. Six percent of respondents reported being undecided.
This poll, conducted from October 24-27 among 623 self-identified cannabis consumers, also provides insight into state-level trends across six key states: California, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. In three of these states, Harris holds the lead, two states lean toward Trump, and one remains evenly split among cannabis voters.
Here's the state-by-state breakdown from the NuggMD poll:
California: Harris: 55% | Trump: 39%
Missouri: Harris: 49% | Trump: 49%
New York: Harris: 61% | Trump: 35%
Ohio: Harris: 42% | Trump: 58%
Oklahoma: Harris: 37% | Trump: 54%
Pennsylvania: Harris: 69% | Trump: 31%
The poll also revealed strong bipartisan support among Pennsylvania voters in competitive districts for marijuana legalization, including some backing from traditionally Republican areas.
Another survey released on Oct.25 by YouGov, suggested that a majority of voters, including many Trump supporters, support the Biden administration's recent push to reschedule marijuana.
Cannabis Policy Becomes Central Topic In The US Elections
As the first U.S. election where both major-party candidates support federal marijuana reform, cannabis policy is a central topic.
Harris has stated her commitment to marijuana legalization, listing it as a priority on her "to-do list" if elected. She recently promised to "break down unjust legal barriers" and make recreational marijuana "the law of the land."
Trump, meanwhile, voiced support for a Florida cannabis legalization ballot measure but faces criticism from the Harris campaign, which has pointed to his previous administration's stance on cannabis.
His running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), advocates for state-level cannabis decisions but also supports stronger enforcement actions, citing concerns about fentanyl-laced cannabis.
NuggMD's survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points. The company's previous polls indicate a strong preference among cannabis users for regulated cannabis markets, with nearly 80% reporting they purchase primarily from licensed retailers.
